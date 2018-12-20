0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Section 91 subsection (1)(f) states that a member of the National Assembly shall vacate his or of her seat in the National Assembly if he or she is recalled by the electorate in accordance with an Act of the National Assembly to give effect to section 92. All Gambians should contact their National Assembly members and find out whether they are ready to support the enactment of a Bill that would indicate the procedure to recall representatives as required by section 92 of the Constitution.