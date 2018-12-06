1 SHARES Share Tweet

The leaderships of associations of persons with disabilities have expressed themselves.

In the first place they want citizens to understand that ‘disability does not mean inability’. They want us to understand that their disabilities should just be seen as limitation and each of us to varying degrees has our limitation.

They also want an inclusive Constitution which makes provision for persons with disabilities to be afforded equal and fair opportunities like all others so that they can contribute their quota to national development.