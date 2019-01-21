0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

London Corner Diaspora Charitable organization formed by some citizens of Serrekunda London Corner living outside the Gambia, on Friday January 18th 2019, donated food items and cash to the 2018 flood victims in that community.

Musa Cham, the Ward Councilor of London Corner and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the organization, said it was formed to help themselves in terms of their urgent need.

Cham said the organization has been very instrumental in the development of London Corner; that before being elected to the position of Councilor, street taps were closed and residents of the Ward found it difficult to have access to portable water.

“With the help of this organization, we were able to restore the street taps by paying for their bills and today we are giving out this token and food items and some cash amount, to some of the flood victims in the Ward,” he concludes.

Sheriff Jobe one of the victims who went home with a bag of rice and a cash amount of D5, 000 said the Diaspora Organisation and Musa Cham, the Councilor of the Ward, have done what is expected of them as good citizens. “Musa could have used this money on his own but as someone who is ready to serve his people, decided to support us,” he said.

The victim added that when the incident happened in August 2018 Musa Cham went to his home to see the destruction made by the flood. “He is always there for us despite his busy schedule, he give us courage and support whenever is needed,” he said.

Jobe who was very emotional, said he cannot pay their Councilor Musa Cham, for what he is doing for them.

Alagie Bamba Jallow one of the members of the Diaspora Organisation who witnessed the handing over of the items to the victims, said they will continue to empower the Ward Councilor to support the people of the in their time of need.

“He is ready to work for the Ward and as an organization, we will continue to support him. Because by supporting him we are supporting our community,” he concludes