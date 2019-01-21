0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

A member of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) Captain Modou M-S Jallow, who was detained for the alleged misappropriation of two hundred and seven thousand dalasi (D207, 000.00), has been released on Thursday January 17th 2018, a Military source told this reporter.

The source informed that the soldier’s freedom came when his family members paid the amount he was accused of allegedly misappropriating.

GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang confirmed the report, and was quick to add that the money Capt. Jallow was alleged to have misappropriated, has been paid back to GAF by family members.

“The officer was released immediately when his family members paid the amount at GAF’s Finance Department in Banjul, but will still be reporting on bail from today,’’ he said.

In another development, the family of Capt. Jallow is working to pay the ten percent contribution from peacekeeper’s mission, which according to PRO Sanyang, Jallow failed to contribute.

It could be recalled that a Former Chief Instructor at the Gambia National Army Training School (GNATS), was arrested and detained on Wednesday January 16th 2019.

A Military source informed this medium that the person received a phone call from the personnel of the military police who asked him to report to the barracks immediately; that upon arrival, he was questioned and detained over some alleged missing funds of recruit officers.

PRO Sanyang said the arrest of Capt. Jallow was linked to money he allegedly misappropriated which belonged to Army Recruits for the years 2015 / 2016.