PRESS RELEASE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS

Following the IEC’s announcement for 12th March 2018 and 12th April 2018 as dates for the Nomination and Council Elections for Mayors and Councilors respectively, the National Executive Committee of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has opened applications for the selection of party candidates for Mayors or Chairpersons and Councilors across the country, for interested members.

Mayors or Chairpersons

Application forms and selection guidelines are obtainable from the party Regional Chairperson at each of the Party Regional Bureau from 5th January 2018 to 20th January 2018. Applicants shall meet the qualification requirement as laid down by IEC.

The selection committee for each Region or Municipality comprising the party National President or his representative as chairperson and members of the Regional Executive Committee as members, shall meet on Sunday 21st January 2018 to make a list for the selection.

Whereas more than one candidate is listed, the selection committee may engage the applicants for a possible consensus for one candidate.

Whereas a consensus could not be reached for a party candidate, the selection committee shall convene a party regional primary on Sunday 4th February 2018 to select the party candidate.

The primary delegates for each region shall comprise the Regional Chairperson and twenty delegates per constituency, selected by the constituency executive committee which shall comprise, five men, five women, five male youth and five female youth. A delegate shall be a registered voter in the region possessing a valid voter’s card.

The candidate, who secured 50% + 1 vote in the first ballot from the total valid votes cast, shall emerge as the winner and henceforth shall be duly selected as the party Mayor or Chairperson Candidate. There shall be second ballot in the event no candidate obtained an absolute majority and the winner of which shall be selected as the party candidate.

Councilors

Application forms and selection guidelines are obtainable from the party Ward Chairperson at each of the wards from 5th January 2018 to 20th January 2018. Applicants shall meet the qualification requirements as laid down by IEC.

The selection committee for each ward comprising the party Constituency Chairperson as chairperson, assisted by the party National Assembly Member, the Constituency Secretary General and a representative of the regional executive committee and members of the party ward executive committee as members, shall meet on Saturday 20th January 2018 to make a list for the selection.

Whereas more than one candidate is listed, the selection committee may engage the applicants for a possible consensus for one candidate.

Whereas a consensus could not be reached for a party candidate, the selection committee shall convene a party ward primary on Saturday 3rd February 2018 to select the party candidate.

The primary delegates for each ward shall comprise the Ward Chairperson and thirty-two members per ward selected by the ward executive committee which shall comprise, eight men, eight women, eight male youth and eight female youth. A delegate shall be a registered voter in the ward possessing a valid voter’s card.

The candidate, who secured 50% + 1 vote in the first ballot from the total valid votes cast, shall emerge as the winner and henceforth shall be duly selected as the party Ward Councilor Candidate. There shall be second ballot in the event no candidate obtained an absolute majority and the winner of which shall be selected as the party candidate.

Hon. Dembo Bojang

The Party National President UDP