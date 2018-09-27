1 SHARES Share Tweet

GFF News-The court case filed by some members of Team Malick against the GFF, has been heard today at the Banjul High Court after it was adjourned to Wednesday 26th September 2018.

At its final ruling the case has been struck out after counsel for the defendants argued well in favour of his team and the appellant’s conspicuous absence on two occasions from the courts.

The case thus is been struck out and a cost of One hundred thousand Dalasi ( D100,000.00 ) against the appellants before they could take any action. The court case filed by some members of Team Malick against the GFF, has been heard today at the Banjul High Court after it was adjourned to Wednesday 26th September 2018.

At its final ruling the case has been struck out after counsel for the defendants argued well in favor of his team and the appellant’s conspicuous absence on two occasions from the courts.

The case thus is been struck out and a cost of One hundred thousand Dalasi ( D100,000.00 ) against the appellants before they could take any action.