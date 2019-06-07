Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted success with the drug ‘HeberFeron’, in reducing by eight times the frequency of basal cell carcinoma, which is a type of skin cancer.

The new successes of Cuban biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, is be attributed to its founder and former president and historical leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro.

The president in his Twitter account made reference to an article on the subject published in a Cuban Newspaper ‘Granma’.

The Caribbean statesman highlighted the favorable results of the medicine produced by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), a reference to this type of research.

The publication reflects in its Saturday edition that ‘HeberFeron’ heals and reduces skin tumors of any size, and avoids complex surgeries on the face, among other achievements; that the drug has an effective action on this type of advanced, locally extensive or invasive tumor in areas of high frequency such as the nose, ears, eyelids and facial areas around the eye, the article points out.

Heberferon, considered another of the flagship products of CIGB, is used in about 50 institutions in the Caribbean country, according to official sources. It is based on a combination of alpha and gamma interferons for the effective treatment of basal cell carcinomas, the most frequent and high incident skin tumors in the world.