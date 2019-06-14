By Sulayman Bah

Lamin Jallow may well leave Italy with compatriot Hamza Barry’s Croatian Premier League club Hajduk Split keeping tabs on the wide-man.

The 24-year-old is the subject of a bombardment of interest from clubs both in and outside of Italy.

In Rome, Pescara leads the way in the clamour for the attacker’s services after they narrowly missed out on his signature last term.

However, they now face stiff competition from Barry’s Croatian giants Hadjuk Split who’re believed to preparing to lodge in a bid in excess of one million euros.

Split want to launch an audacious assault for the Croats league title to end Dynamo Zagreb’s long-standing dominance and consider Jallow an integral in that crusade.

They are hoping Hamza’s influence on his compatriot will be key but there is that one million euros market valuation they must cough up.

Any deal being seal will hinge on Italian second tier club Salernitana’s willing who also own the player’s rights.

Jallow only joined the Italian outfit last season initially on loan before turning it to a permanent contract.

The duration of the deal –four years – shows Salernitana’s trust in the Gambia international.