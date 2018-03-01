0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The ongoing criminal trial involving 12 soldiers of the Gambia Armed Forces was adjourned to Friday, 2nd March 2018, for continuation of hearing.

The 12 are alleged to have created a ‘Whatsapp’ group where they discussed i their alleged plot to overthrow the Government of the Gambia.

The 12 soldiers now face prosecution on 9 counts namely: commuting a civil offence punishable under section 83 of the Gambia Armed Forces Act (GAF Act) or Treason Contrary to Section 35 (1) (d), incitement to mutiny contrary to section 47 (a) of the GAF Act, failure to report mutiny contrary to section 47 (e) of GAF Act, conspiracy to commit mutiny contrary to section 7 (b) of the GAF Act, Endeavour to persuade members of the Armed Forces to take part in mutiny contrary to section 47 (c) of the GAF Act, Negligent or wilful interference with lawful custody contrary to section 65 (c) of the GAF Act, Connivance of desertion contrary to section 54 (a) of the GAF Act, Connivance of desertion contrary to Section 54 (a) of the GAF Act and Negligent interference of lawful custody contrary to section 65 of the GAF Act.

The accused persons are Captain Yahya Jammeh, Lieutenant Abdoulie Jarju, Lieutenant Yahya Jammeh, Sergeant Baboucarr Sanneh, Sergeant Malick Bojang, Corporal Sulayman Sanyang, Corporal Lamin Gibba, Corporal Lamin Gibba, Corporal Ebrima Jallow, Lance Corporal Samboujang Bojang, Lance Corporal Abba Badjie, Private Mbemba Camara and Private Alieu Sanneh.