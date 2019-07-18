Court Goes On Holiday With Remanded Prisoners In Cells

It is a fundamental principle that justice must be done and must be seen to be done. The Criminal Procedure Code aims to restrict detention without trial. Every human being has a right to liberty. However, this right may be circumscribed by the duty to appear before a court to answer to charges of criminal offence. Since innocence is presumed until guilt is admitted or proven, the Criminal Procedure Code provides for a speedy trial. However, when courts go into recess, cases could be suspended for months. Those remanded could also spend months in jail without appearing before court. Those who preside over the judicial system should have a look at this reality and provide a remedy.