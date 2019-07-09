By Nelson Manneh

The Banjul High Court presided over by Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara has yesterday the 8thof July 2019 dismissed the ‘no case submission’ made by Sheikh Omar Jeng, an ex-director of operation of the NIA.

Sheikh Omar Jeng, an Ex-Director of Operations of the NIA is charged together with 8 other former Intelligence Chiefs on twenty-five criminal counts including murder, torture, and conspiracy to commit felony among other felonious charges.

The application was made by Lawyer S. Kenedy representing Sheikh Omar Jeng, a former Operations Director of the then National Intelligence Agency.

Foroyaa will give you a detailed report on the ruling as it regards the ‘no case submission’.

‘No case submission’ is the submission by the defence that the prosecution has no evidence, or lacks sufficient legal grounds, to make a case against the defendant (accused person) .

The accused persons in this criminal trial are; Yankuba Badjie, an ex-director of the NIA, Sheikh Omar Jeng, an ex-director of operations at the NIA, Baboucar Sallah, Haruna Suso, Tamba Mansareh, Lamin Darboe, and Lamin Lang Sanyang. Louise Gomez, an ex-deputy director of the said agency, passed away in Government custody, during the course of the trial. However, Yusupha Jammeh was discharged by the High Court, upon the State’s application for his release for lack of sufficient evidence to prosecute him.

The matter was then adjourned to the 23rd of July 2019 at 1pm for adoptions of briefs.