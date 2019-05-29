By Yankuba Jallow

8 soldiers who were convicted on Monday, 27th May 2019 on treason and four other criminal offences will appeal against the unanimous judgment of the General Court-Martial.

The Lawyer of the convicted soldiers said he has received instructions to appeal against the decision of the court-martial at the Gambia Court of Appeal. The appeal will be made to the Court of Appeal because the court-martial has a coordinating jurisdiction with the High Court.

7 soldiers were sentenced by a general Court-Martial to serve 9 years imprisonment on treason charge. The convicted soldiers were: Captain Yaya B. Jammeh, Lieutenant Abdoulie Jarju, Lieutenant Yaya Jammeh, Sergeant Baboucarr Sanneh, Sergeant Malick Bojang, Lance Corporal Abba Badjie and Private Mbemba Camara who are to serve a maximum imprisonment of 9 years. Also, the court sentenced Private Alieu Sanneh to serve maximum of 3 years imprisonment.

The court-martial found these soldiers guilty of 5 criminal offences and sentenced them on various prison terms which will run concurrently starting on the date of their arrest. The soldiers were also dismissed from the army by the court-martial.

The accused persons were arrested in July 2017 in relation to a WhatsApp group created to commit treason by arresting cabinet ministers, Chairman IEC, the Chief of Defense Staff and battalion commanders as well as to attack the ECOMIG.

These soldiers were charged along with 4 other soldiers on various counts but the court-martial acquitted and discharged the 4. The soldiers who were acquitted and discharged of all the charges that they faced were Corporal Sulayman Sanyang, Corporal Lamin Gibba, Corporal Ebrima Jallow and Lance Corporal Samboujang Bojang.