Source MailOnline-Conor McGregor left UFC fans stunned as he announced his shock retirement from MMA.

The 30-year-old is currently suspended from fighting by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after UFC 229 – a night which saw his defeat overshadowed by a post-fight brawl with victor Khabib Nurmagomedov.

With his suspension ongoing, talk has been rife as to his next fight but McGregor looked to call time on his career on social media, only for fans to refuse to believe it is true.

It comes after a series of run-ins with the law for the MMA legend, including hurling a five foot tall metal sack barrow at the window of a bus full of rival fighters, smashing the window.

Posting on his Twitter page in the early hours of Tuesday morning, McGregor wrote: ‘Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today.

‘I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

‘I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!’

UFC president Dana White confirmed the shock news just one hour after McGregor’s announcement on Twitter

‘He has the money to retire and his whiskey is KILLIN it,’ White told ESPN via text message. ‘It totally makes sense and if I was him i would retire too.

‘He’s retiring from fighting. Not from working. The whiskey will keep him busy and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on. He has been so fun to watch! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport.