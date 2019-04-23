0 SHARES Share Tweet

Those who decided to follow developments after the announcement that Coalition talks have been convened at Kairaba Hotel were keenly waiting for the media for reports on the conclusion. Many readers have been calling on Foroyaa for an update. No press conference has been convened to give any update on the state of the talks. The public requires to be updated on talks that are considered to have national significance.

The media provides the best vehicle to keep the population informed. It is still difficult to know the objectives of the talks from the participants. Each participant claims that only the convener has the mandate to explain the objective. The convener is yet to call a press conference to explain in detail what the talks aim to achieve. Social media however contains diverse perspectives on the talks. Gambians however would begin to take stock of what was to be achieved and how far to go to achieve it and then make up their mind on the way forward.