Thursday, July 18, 2019
Musa Barrow
InternationalLatest NewsSports

Coach Refuses to Rule out Barrow Leaving on Loan

by Editor

on

170
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

By Sulayman Bah

Atalanta’s gaffer Gian Piero Gasperini has refused to rule out Musa Barrow not playing next season’s Champions League.

Gasperini seems settled on who are integral in his plans for the European Cup and the domestic league with Barrow one of those tipped to leave.

The Gambia international has the calibre of Sampdoria, Cagliari, Verona and a host of other Serie A sides queuing for his signature.

The 21-year-old is on pre-season where he hopes to prove he is worth the keep than being sent out on loan.

His situation is made little complex after Gasperini hinted he could be on his way out.

‘Barrow is a player we know well and we don’t have to find out. Let’s see if he will go away or stay,’ Gasperini said of the Gambian.

Sampdoria of Omar Colley have been linked with the striker, Parma as well as Cagliari but his current employers Atalanta have huge faith in the attacker and will only sanction his departure to a club that would guarantee him consistent playing time.

Atalanta want the Gambian ready and raring to go any minute in the event he is recalled in an emergency often precipitated by injury to key players.

Barrow found himself playing second fiddle to Colombia’s Zapata whose form has been deadly.

Plans are already arranged to fill the void the Scorpion’s exit will create. An array of strikers has been mentioned but of priority is a man to provide competition for Zapata when the Champions League gets underway.

The news comes as disenchantment for Gambians fans who’d hoped to see Barrow feature in the CL

Join The Conversation

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGambian Refugee Interesting Bundesliga Clubs
Next articleCBG Deputy Governor Launches Book on Economics

RELATED ARTICLES

International

Gambian Refugee Interesting Bundesliga Clubs

By Sulayman Bah German Bundesliga outfits are on the trail of a Gambian-born player who’s also a refugee. Bakary Jatta, registered in the books of Hamburg...
Read more
International

Gambia’s Marong Joins Zidane at Spanish Club

By Sulayman Bah  Striker Nuha Marong has joined Spanish second tier outfit Racing Stander, Foroyaa Sport can report. The Gambia international swapped third tier side Atletico Beleares for...
Read more
International

Musa Barrow May Not Play in Uefa Champions League as Loan Looms

By Sulayman Bah Gambian fans may never get to see their very own Musa Barrow in Uefa Champions League this season. The player’s future is the...
Read more
International

Gambian Footballer In A Case Of Mistaken Identity: Signed Then Sacked In 24hrs

By Sulayman Bah A Gambian player has been left bereft after thinking he’d achieved his long- harboured dream of playing in a top league only...
Read more
Africa

Lac2: ‘I Won the Fight, It’s Clear to Everyone’

By Sulayman Bah Lac2 Guier claims he clearly won Saturday’s wrestling combat against Boy Niang. Last weekend’s battle had many talking after an action ensued in...
Read more
Africa

Boy Niang: ‘Appealing Depends on my Staff’

By Sulayman Bah Boy Niang insists he is deserving of victory instead of the draw result against Lac2 Guier. Niang believes Lac2 went on all ‘fours’,...
Read more

Must Read

Gambian Footballer In A Case Of Mistaken Identity: Signed Then Sacked...

By Sulayman Bah A Gambian player has been left bereft after thinking he’d achieved his long- harboured dream of playing in a top league only...

Lac2: ‘I Won the Fight, It’s Clear to Everyone’

Boy Niang: ‘Appealing Depends on my Staff’

Chinese investment in The Gambia and Environmental Questions

12,197FansLike
855FollowersFollow
Join The Conversation
FOROYAA Newspaper is your premier Gambian community portal delivering news on politics, legal affairs and more. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from The Gambia and the rest of the world.
Contact us: foroyaamarketing{@}gmail.com

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2017 Foroyaa Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions