By Sulayman Bah

Malaysian Super League club Pahang FA have appealed to the Asian country’s FA to consider registering Gambia-born Muhamed Sumareh as a local-player.

The 23-year-old Farjara-born is eyeing playing for Malaysia at international level and has already secured his citizenship papers since April this year.

However, the Football Association laws on naturalised players means Sumareh will have to wait for a further five years to qualify as a local player, a process that can only occur in 2023.

Giving the hot saga surrounding the player, his club Pahang have written appealing to the Malaysian FA to speed up the player’s registration.

One of the best dribblers in the M-top tier, Muhamed has spent over a decade in the Asian nation but on account of their FA’s cautious approach towards nabbing foreign players, the Gambian’s case could drag on a bit.

Sumareh has been on the Gambia Football Federation radar for a while.