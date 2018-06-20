20 SHARES Share Tweet

The Center for Human Rights and Development, advocate for respect for human and people’s rights by all means. The right to engage in peaceful demonstration is enshrined in the 1997 Constitution of the Gambia and the African Charter for Human and People’s Rights, which the GAMBIA is signatory to. It is confirmed that two demonstrators or environmentalists were killed in Faraba Banta Village and several injured which is a gross violation of their human rights. The use of lethal force in quelling protests is unlawful and must seize to happen in democratic societies. We call on Government to investigate into this matter as soon as possible to establish who authorized the use of Fire arms and who pulled the trigger that resulted to killings, by bringing them to justice.

It is high time for Government to give justice its due and respect for rule of law be adhered to. Human rights violations should be a thing of past. It has no place in this New Gambia. The principles of democracy most be fully utilize for inclusive growth and development. The security forces must understand that citizens are not their enemies and their job is to secure the lives and prosperities of the citizenry as dictated by the Constitution of the Gambia. Government must stop all sand mining activities in Faraba Banta and all other communities and engage them on dialogue in resolving the issues peacefully.

Mr. Yaya Dampha

Executive Director

Center for Human Rights and Development (CHRD)