By Nelson Manneh

The Audio Disk that was tendered by the Prosecution’s Lawyer in the ongoing criminal trial involving former Intelligence Chiefs, was yesterday 1st April 2019, played in Court.

The CDR Disk forms part of the evidence given by Chief Superintendent Bakeba Suso, the 33rd Prosecution Witness.

When the case was called before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the Banjul High Court, the Combeh Gaye, the Prosecution’s Lawyer, applied for the Court to play the CDR Disk which contains the interviews of the Officers who were interviewed at Police Headquarters in connection to the demise of the late Solo Sandeng.

Defence Lawyer Mene told the Court that he cannot hear the Audio properly and therefore cannot figure out the content in it. Lawyer Combeh Gaye who tendered the CDR Disk, said the Witness should be allowed to explain the content of the Audio as it is played. A long time was spent listening to the recording and the court will continue playing it today.

It could be recalled that Chief Superintendent Bakeba Suso, the 33rd Prosecution Witness in his testimony on Tuesday the 26th of March 2019, told the Court that some Officers were interviewed at Police Headquarters in Banjul and that the recordings which were made at Police Headquarters, were transferred to a CDR Disk.

Prosecution Lawyer Combeh Gaye tendered the CDR Disk and the external hard drive to be accepted as part of their evidence on that same day.

Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara told the Prosecution Lawyer that the CDR Disk and external hard drive, will not be entered as exhibits until the contents in them are known to the Court.

The accused persons are: Yankuba Badjie, an ex-director of the NIA, Sheikh Omar Jeng, an ex-director of operations at the NIA, Baboucar Sallah, Haruna Suso, Tamba Mansareh, Lamin Darboe, and Lamin Lang Sanyang.

The 2nd accused person Louise Gomez, an ex-deputy director of the said agency, passed away in Government custody, during the course of the trial.

However, Yusupha Jammeh, the 6th accused person was acquitted by the Court, upon the State’s application.

Sittings continue today at 1 pm.