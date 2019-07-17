Thursday, July 18, 2019
CBG Deputy Governor Launches Book on Economics

by Editor

on

120
By Nelson Manneh

Dr. Seeku A.K. Jaabi, the first Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG), Friday July 12th 2019, launched a book entitled ‘Cluster and Economic Development: A Pathway for African Industrialization’.

The book provides interesting reading on how dynamic cluster in Africa evolved, and how knowledge, human capacity and technology have contributed to their success. This is the third book published by Dr. Jaabi.

Dr. Mustapha Fanneh, Associate Professor at the University of The Gambia who reviewed the book, said it talks mainly about the development of economics of the Gambia and Africa at large.

Dr. Fanneh said Clusters are vital in the economic development of any nation where access to finance is a problem especially with women and youth. ‘‘Banks need to do more on access to finance. Agric. Financing should be encouraged so that we will not depend on importing foodstuff,’’ he said. He said the fishing industry in the Gambia which can contribute immensely to the economy of the country, needs to be looked at.

Dr. Seeku A.K Jabbi the Author of the book, said it provides evident based analysis of different topics including financial inclusion and stability.

‘‘The conflicting objective of poverty reduction and profitability can be achieved by providing broad financial services to the vast market. Thus, expending the poor economic opportunities and reducing their vulnerability,’’ he said. Dr. Jabbi said the book is a remarkable combination of theory and practical that is comprehensive, rich with current literature and insightful. He said the material is a masterpiece on clusters and economic development, by providing a strong link between financial inclusion, sustainable economic development, poverty reduction and profitability.

‘‘The book touches on courses of corporate bank failure not limited to developed, emerging and developing economies,’’ he noted.

Bakary Jammeh, the Governor of Central Bank who launched the book said the Central Bank has a big task and their main objective is to make the place a centre for knowledge. ‘‘For a country to develop, we all have a stake in it. We all have to contribute in one way or the other to make sure that we achieve our aim,’’ he said.

Governor Jammeh highlighted the significance of the book to the economies of Africa; that the author as a knowledgeable person who has so much passion for the Gambian economy. He urged people to buy the book and make use of it. 

