By Sulayman Bah

Mustapaha Carayol is in the hunt for a new employer after failing to impress Ipswich Town’s coach Paul Hurst.

Hurst drafted up a number of players he considers crucial in his next English Championship season.

The coach provided no room for Gambia international Mustapha in the list.

The 29-year-old was impressive at close end of the season but that hasn’t caught Paul’s fancy who considers the wide-man bit of a risk owing to his troubles with injuries.

‘He’s (Mustapha) a player, like you say, who fits the bill in a lot of ways but again I’m maybe just trying to freshen things up. Never say never but at the minute I’ve got other players in mind,’ Paul says of the Scorpion in a recent press conference.

Ipswich is Carayol’s sixth English Championship side including Middlesbrough whom he first joined in 2012.

Tipped one of the biggest talent years ago in the division, injury recurrences have done little to aid the Gambian’s progress.

However, of all his battles with niggling abrasions, he has been particularly a standout for Gambia’s national team.