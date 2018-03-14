41 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

A younger brother of Captain Malick Boye, said his brother would take legal action against anyone who calls their loved one a ‘Junguler’.

Ebrima Boye made this remark in Latrikunda-German after making demands for the release of the Military Captain who has been under detention for more that 72-hours, without court order.

According to Ebrima, six days after his brother’s arrest, he visited him at the Barracks where he asked him whether he had participated in the killing of Mariama; that his brother denied all the allegations and promised him that if he is released, he would sue people who call him such a name.

Ebrima said the accusation of calling their loved one ‘Junguler’ hurts their entire family members. “It really hurts us a lot. The authorities have the right to arrest and investigate anyone being suspected, but saying he is a junguler, it’s unacceptable to our family’’, he stressed.

He urged the authorities to investigate the matter properly. He added that the family were allowed access to visit Capt. Boye at his place of detention.

When contacted to shed more light on the issue, Military spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang said he would not be able to comment on this for now as investigation has just begun. ‘‘What we get from the investigation will determine the next cause of action that we will take. We are also doing our best to come to a conclusion on the investigation.”

It could be recalled that Capt. Boye, a serving member of the Gambia Armed Force was on Friday 2 March 2018, arrested at the Basse military camp and subsequently transported to Yundum Barracks for detention.

His arrest comes in the wake of allegations that the soldier participated in crimes under the former regime of ex-President Jammeh.