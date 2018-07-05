31 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian referee Ebrima Jallow is being investigated by Confederation of African Football (CAF) after being captured in a footage receiving money before a WAFU game in Ghana last year.

In the secret five-minute video which made waves across the globe, Jallow appeared to tell undercover reporters posing as Ghanaian football officials, that the practice of giving referees money is widespread across the continent.

Responding to what he thinks of such acts after receiving the cash in the dressing room unbeknown to him he was being filmed, Ebrima said: ‘The way you do (give money to referees) is happening everywhere. I told him in the morning it is not matter of bribery or the way I take it….trying to bribe me or trying to bribe the referees. It’s not important. What is important there is the relationship.’

The video, a joint work of Ghanaian controversial journalist Anas Aremeyu Anas and the BBC aimed at cracking down on corruption in African football, also captured Ghanaian Football Association president Kwasi Nyantakyi stuffing wads of cash in a bag having accepted sums from the undercover agents.

Jallow, an experienced arbiter in the African game, was on the verge of facing the Gambian Football Federation in relation to charge of bribery. However, Foroyaa Sport understands, the case has been taken over by CAF with investigation ongoing.

Ebrima has already been asked to submit a personal testimony to CAF’s disciplinary committee, a thing he did two days ago, according to a source.

Referees found guilty of improperly influencing games are often slapped with a life ban.