By Sulayman Bah

Armed Forces yesterday managed to score an away goal in Ivory Coast against San Pedro in the first-leg of the Total Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round.

Samsideen Badjie grabbed the Gambian side’s goal from a free-kick.

The Soldiers’ gaffer introduced Sulayman Faal to replace Kebba Sambou in an effort to consolidate their lead but it backfired with the hosts equalizing to force the tie at 1-1.

Also competing on the same day was league champions Gamtel who held Algerian league winners CS Constantine to 0-0 stalemate in Algiers in the CAF champions League preliminary round frst-leg.