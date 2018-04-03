4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

Candidates contesting for the Councillorship seat in Bwiam Ward in the Foni Kansala Constituency of the West Coast Region, are criss-crossing their Ward to canvass for votes from the electorate by putting forward their developmental agenda when elected Councilor.

These candidates have been moving the length and breadth of their ward, according to their campaign itinerary.

Isatou Jallow, the only female candidate contesting under for the United Democracy Party (UDP) in Bwiam Ward, said the people of Bwiam and environs, are gardeners and need urgent help to improve their livelihood than they are doing now.

“We have a market in Bwiam that needs improvement. The market has bad toilets that need urgent repairs. There are other villages that are off the high way and need good access roads,” she said.

Ms. Jallow added that Youth empowerment and employment is another area she will focus on when elected; that the youth need to be empowered with skills for them to be self-employed; that they need to be empowered in order to be able to take care of themselves.

She remarked, “Some villages are without electricity and all of this will be considered when elected”.

Mr. Essa Bojang, the incumbent candidate who is vying for re-election under the APRC Party, said he has served the people of Bwiam Ward for the past two years; that he has many development plans he is ready to implement, when voted into office.

“I have been working with the people of this Ward and I know their problems. I am ready to work with them,” he said

The APRC Candidate said the Bwiam Ward already has a committee that looks into the development agenda of the ward and prioritizes them; that this committee consists of two people from each village who come together to work in order to develop their Ward; that some of the satellite villages in the Ward, urgently need roads, water and other facilities, and that all these are part of his development agenda.

He said he has the solution to the people of the Ward.