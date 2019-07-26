Friday, July 26, 2019
BusinessLatest NewsNational

Business Resumes at Serrekunda Market

on

75

By Mustapha Jallow

Peace has been restored on Wednesday-night, following eight hours of protest at the Serrekunda Market by vendors who came all out to express outrage over the untimely death of their colleague.

Protesters alleged that Ousman Darboe died as a result of torture meted out to him by personnel of the Anti-Crime unit of the Police Force. However, this claim was shrugged off by Gorgi Mboob, head of the Anti-Crime Unit. He told Q TV that Darboe was held by his men, but was subsequently released on bail. He added that Darboe had reported to the Unit twice in accordance with his bail condition.

Shops, stores and other local petty trading centers including the ‘Sandika’ were shut down on Wednesday due to the confrontation between vendors and police. However, on Thursday, business returned to normal. The ‘Tobaski Wanterr’ sale was going on and people were seen coming to buy from the vendors. Also, armed security personnel were seen patrolling the market. The traffic has also resumed as private and commercial vehicles were seen plying the Westfield – Tipper Garage highway.

Seven personnel of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) armed with batons and 3 soldiers carrying rifles were seen patrolling the market.

Omar Ceesay, a mobile phone trader said the standoff between the Police and the youth resulted in a loss of income for the vendors. He added: “I did not go home with any single penny (dalasis).

‘‘When such incidence occurs, criminals join protesters with the sole intention of looting and stealing people’s properties,’’ the 29-year-old told Foroyaa.

He said: ‘There should be dialogue during such types of conflict because if you want to use force against the unarmed protesters, you will end up worsening the situation.”

Fatou Jallow, a grocer said peace has been restored and business has resumed after the intervention of Halifa Sallah, the member for Serrekunda and Deputy Chief of Defence Staff General Yakubu Drammeh. She expressed her satisfaction with the way the tension between the protesters and the security forces was diffused by the intervention of the duo.

‘‘When the tension started to escalate, I and my friends packed and ran for safety so that some of the protesters will not rob us of our money. They were violent. I rely on petty trade to feed myself and family, pay rent, buy clothes and pay school fees for my children,’’ the businesswoman said.

Ms Fatou concluded by calling on both vendors and security officers to engage in dialogue with a view to find a solution to the problem

Kaddi Cham-Barry, a consumer who comes all the way from ‘Bundung’ to buy goods, said she cancelled her transaction and ran away during the tension.

Join The Conversation

Previous articleThe Security Situation
Next articleBrikama Area Council to Invite Protesters

RELATED ARTICLES

National

Brikama Area Council to Invite Protesters

By Louise Jobe The Director of Administration and Public Relation Officer of the Brikama Area Council, Ebrima Sawaneh, on Thursday said the council will invite...
Read more
National

Tally clerks seek GPA’s Integration

By Kebba Secka Mamadou Kambi, president of the tally clerk association has reiterated the need for tally clerks working at the GPA to be integrated...
Read more
Burning Issues

Halifa Sallah Addresses Protesters, Negotiates for Release of eight

By Nelson Manneh Halifa Sallah, the National Assembly member for Serrekunda Wednesday addressed over a thousand angry protesters at the Serrekunda Market. Sallah also negotiated with...
Read more
National

State Media to Move from Analogue to Digital Broadcasting

By Nelson Manneh   The Director-General of the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) said the State Media is on the verge of moving from Analogue...
Read more
National

Lac2 Confirmed Winner over Boy Niang

By Sulayman Bah Lac 2 Guier II has been declared winner in his controversial bout with Boy Niang II. CNG, the committee overseeing Senegalese wrestling, yesterday...
Read more
National

Ministry of Petroleum, British Petroleum, GNPC, Sign Joint Agreement

By Ndey Sowe The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has signed the deed of assignment and joint operating agreement with key partners for the effective...
Read more

Must Read

Ministry of Petroleum, British Petroleum, GNPC, Sign Joint Agreement

By Ndey Sowe The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has signed the deed of assignment and joint operating agreement with key partners for the effective...

Breaking News: 3 Wounded, Many Arrested in Brikama Demonstration

Findings At Last On Detentions Without Trial And Disappearances Without Trace

3 Soldiers Escape Arrest, Others Released

12,322FansLike
879FollowersFollow
Join The Conversation
FOROYAA Newspaper is your premier Gambian community portal delivering news on politics, legal affairs and more. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from The Gambia and the rest of the world.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2019 Foroyaa Newspaper - Site by DigiTech Solutions