By Yankuba Jallow

Belgian giants Anderlecht have on Friday completed the signing Gambia’s Bubacarr Sanneh.

Foroyaa sports understands that the contract worth 6 million euros.

The club made an initial 3.5m euros offer before lodging an improved concrete 4m bid. The club later made a bid believed to be in excess of 5m as Anderlecht look ready to move heaven and earth to prise away the centre-back who joined the Danish champions only six months ago.

The Danes’ initial refusal to sell was borne out of the desire to keep their key players for the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Now that they have been booted out of the tournament after losing to Kazakhstan’s Astana, this made the transfer seeing the Gambian a huge possibility.

Anderlecht sees the Bundung-born as a possible like-for-like replacement of Wantaway Senegalese star Kara Mbodji who is on the cusp of departing to seek pastures new elsewhere.