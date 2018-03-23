1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Fatoumatta Jallow

Broadcasters Association of the Gambia (BAG), was on Thursday 22nd March 2018, launched at the Tango Hall, in Fajara.

The main objective of the association is to promote and protect the interest of private and independent broadcasters as well as to advocate for orderly and dynamic development of the broadcasting sector.

Ndey Sireng Bakurin, President of BAG, said the association is a non-profit one and is governed by a volunteer executive council, elected by members.

“The association was founded in 2017 as an initiative to promote dialogue, foster cooperation and fuel advancement in the broadcast industry. As a self-financing body mainly through member contributions, a secretariat is established with an Executive Director overseeing administrative affairs of the association,’’ she said; that the aims and objectives of the association among others, is to maintain the independence of the broadcasting sector from all forms of vested interests.

“We will engage Government and other regulatory bodies in dialogue, to promote the interest of the association and to encourage the continual upgrading of the performance of the broadcasting sector and to provide legal, educational, technical and other services, to enhance the operational capacity of members. In addition, we will develop and sustain a vibrant communication network among members, to establish and maintain broadcasting standards, criteria and ethics, and to enhance the utilization of the resources of the association to make a positive contribution to Gambian society,’’ she concludes.

Madi Jorbateh, Executive Director of TANGO, said broadcasting has been a long-standing practice in the Gambia. “If we are to build this country, the role of civil society organizations is central. One could say that most Gambians obtain information through the broadcast industry from Radio and television, because most Gambians cannot still read and write or do not have access to other forms of media. The media that has the widest reach is broadcasting which indicate its importance and critical nature in our society. More than that is the fact that if we wish to build skills and knowledge and make radio and other forms of broadcasting contribute meaningfully to national development, it is important that we have associations like this, to provide guidance to stakeholders in this industry,’’ he asserted.