By Sulayman Bah

Brikama United’s Malang Faye and Ablie Gomez have managed to sign deals in Asia.

The pair were part of four Brikama United players sent out on month-long trial with various clubs in South Korea.

Gomez and Faye are the latest of that group to put pen-to-paper having put an impression on coaches there.

Ablie signs for Pyeongtaek Citizen while Faye Icheon Citizen FC in the third division of Korea.

The development comes as positive news for the West Coast Region-based but they will have to contend with managing without the services of the quartet when the Gambia Football Federation premier league resumes in November.

Pyeongtaek Citizen are third from bottom in the 12-team standings while Icheon Citizen FC is joint third.