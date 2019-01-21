0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian boxer Badou Jack yesterday suffered a nasty cut in his first defeat since 2014.

The former two-division (WBC and IBF belts) champion sustained the cut following a gruesome clash of heads with ex- USA Olympian Marcus Browne mid-way into the fight widely attributed for Jack’s shocking humbling.

The 28-year-old remains undefeated and dominated the fight against a 35-year-old Jack who a number of occasions was not seeing as blood oozed in excess over his face, onto the ring and on referee Weeks’ shirt.

The picture above is the only image we could feature in this article giving the graphic extent of the wound patched on Badou’s forehead.

As press time there were already calls for Badou to get rid his team, amid citations they should have protected the Gambian by stopping the fight but for pride, a brave Jack continued to end of 12th round on a final score of 117-110, 116-111 and 119-108.

The Gambian had to be rushed to hospital and had twenty-five stitches on his head.

‘I would like to thank all of the fans for your support! The cut was a nasty one, but I’m fine now, alhamdulillah.

Congrats to Marcus Browne who fought a great fight. Regardless of the cut he was the better man tonight.

I am a warrior and will never quit, but didn’t realize the severity of the gash.

I dedicated this fight to the refugee children across the world who fight a much tougher fight than I did tonight. I will continue to fight for them until the end, In shaa Allah.

Alhamdulillah for everything,’ he said in a recent post.