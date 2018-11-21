Home Latest News National Below Are Collage Pictures Chronicling Both The Final And Third-Place. Latest NewsNationalSports Below Are Collage Pictures Chronicling Both The Final And Third-Place. November 21, 2018 114 Photo 1: security inspecting fans outside the gates Photo 2: the search of fans still continues Photo 3: Players alighting from the van to the stadium Photo 4: Manjai’s Musa Baldeh controls Photo 5: A Banjul players beats pass his marker Photo 6: Manjai’s Manmsour Dibba tackles Photo 7: A Banjul player tries to dribble Photo 8: Banjul’s technical bench Photo 9: Manjai’s line up Photo 10: earlier before start of the game Photo 11: SK East players before gam’s start Photo 12: Earlier on the referee talking to both captains Photo 13: SK EAST and Banjul player battling for the ball Photo 14: East’s Yaya Camara trying to block a Brikama player Photo 15: Brikama Lamin Colley (N15) makes a charge on an East player Photo 16: East and a Brikama player vying for the ball Photo 17: Going down to save a penalty Brikama’s goalkeeper Sidy Silah Join The Conversation RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Human Rights Private Sait Darboe Explains Brutal Massacre of November 11 Soldiers National Cement Industry Stakeholders Dissatisfied With Government Policy National Over 3,500 Returned Migrants: 2,000 Receive Reintegration Assistance in The Gambia