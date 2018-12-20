0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian striker Musa Barrow says his current run of ten games without a goal in Serie A is result of defenders tight marking of him.

The 20-year-old has started just five times in a total ten cameos clocking a combined three hundred eighty-seven minutes. But out of all those outings he’s still to get his name on score sheet.

Last season this time, he’d netted three times for Atalanta and asked why the prolong goal drought, the Scorpion said defenders rarely give him space to manoeuvre due to the threat he poses.

‘Why have I not scored in Serie A this year yet? The defenders have studied me, they know that if they give me space I can be dangerous. A year ago everything was easier,’ the Gambian striker said.

Barrow recently got nominated for Europe’s youngest best player which PSG’s Kylian Mbappe won.

Against Lazio Monday this week, the wunderkind was left to warm the bench as Zapata earned Atalanta the sole goal that secured them the points.

Up next for Barrow and co is a trip to Genoa this Sunday as they look to move from the current sixth-place they occupy.