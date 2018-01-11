43 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

President Adama Barrow has instructed for diligent and urgent investigation into the alleged attack on APRC supporters that occurred at his birthplace on January 8th as he expressed regret over the incident. The incident according to the Gambia Police Force, resulted to the injury of one Muhammed Badjie on Monday evening.

In a press statement from the State House, this is what the President said: “His Excellency Adama Barrow and Government wish to express regret over the unfortunate incident at Mankamang Kunda, yesterday, (now on Monday) January 8, 2018 in which some people were injured. President Barrow calls on all Gambians to maintain the peace and stability The Gambia is known for.”

The statement added that in the ‘new’ Gambia, incidents of this nature in any part of the country, whether the birthplace of the President or any other place, is regrettable. In his statement, the President described the country as One People, One Nation; that in this spirit of One Gambia, people are encouraged and expected to go about their economic, social and political activities in a responsible and civil manner, as a sure way to jointly build a better and brighter country for all. “As a responsible government, the natural cause of action to take, as is expected, is to investigate into the incident so as to get to the bottom of what happened.

‘‘The President has therefore instructed that the situation is urgently and diligently looked into by the competent institution, so as to avoid a repetition of such unfortunate acts,” the statement ended.