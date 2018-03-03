76 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

1 March 2018 – Gambia sensation Alasana Manneh recently marked his first appearance for on-loan club Etar FK in the Bulgaria Premier League.

The midfielder broke into the first team in his second cap for the side after coming off the bench on his debut match.

Manneh made it from start over the weekend in the 2-1 defeat to Beroe but later got subbed out in the 61st minute.

Etar, seated second-from-bottom in the league, have raked up just nineteen points in twenty-two league duels

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder joins on transfer deadline day from Barcelona’s B-team after terminating his initial season-long loan at Spanish third tier side CE Sabadell.

A member of the Scorpions experimental side that sashayed over Morocco’s CHAN team in a friendly match in November, the Gambian was a sensation with Barca’s reserves.

His strides there prompted his sending away to Sabadell where he ironically had his playing time limited to just two appearances with a single goal.

A one-time trialist at Schalke 04, Manneh now eyes for a drastic in his previous paltry return of games.