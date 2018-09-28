8 SHARES Share Tweet

By Morro ML Minteh

The flooding at the Banjul Ferry Terminal entrance with raw sewerage emptying from the drainage’s, bringing with it a foul stench still persists.

Foroyaa approached authorities from NAWEC, Gambia Ferry Services and Banjul City Council (BCC) to get their views on the matter.

The PRO of NAWEC told this reporter that NAWEC has nothing to do with the Banjul Ferry services.

A visit to the Banjul City Council, the Secretary informed the reporter that the Council’s PRO has traveled, while the Mayoress is preoccupied with her one hundred days in the office. This reporter was asked to return on Monday.

The PRO of Banjul Ferry Terminal also contacted but he was indisposed.

Most of the passengers who spoke to this reporter, decry the flooding that takes place with raw sewerage emptying from the drainages, bringing with it a foul stench that one cannot even breathe. They say that it is extremely difficult to access the ferry at this time of year, because of the flooding that happens and that they cannot enter the ferry, without removing their shoes and pulling up their trousers.

The passengers have called on the authorities to come to their aid to provide permanent solutions to the issue.