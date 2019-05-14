By Nelson Manneh

The Banjul Breweries Ltd commonly known as Julbrew has yesterday the 13th of May 2019 stopped the production of all kind of Beverages including hard and soft drinks.

Borri Darboe the Country Sales and Marketing Manager of the Banjul Breweries Ltd yesterday told Foroyaa that they have stopped production and they are waiting for the government to decide whether they will reduce the tax levy on them or not and that will determine their fate on whether to continue with the production or finally close business.

He said as at now the company is only selling the drinks that are in their stores and when they are finished, they will stop all the activities in the company.

“On Friday some of our staff were invited by the authorities for a meeting and they were asked to come up with a rate at which we want our stuff to be sold. They gave them the proposal and we are now listening to them. If they don’t want to put our demands into consideration, we will shut down the company,” he said.

Mr. Darboe said as at now, the company is going through a lot of difficulties and challenges and it is high time for the government to listen to them.

He said that Julbrew has been cooperative in all duties especially when it comes to paying taxes.

Darboe last week told Foroyaa that if the Government did not revise the tax levy on them, the company will have no other choice than to shut down its business.

He said in 2017, they paid one hundred and twenty (120) million Dalasis as tax; in 2018 one hundred and thirty-two (132) million Dalasis and in 2019 just from January to April ninety-seven (97) million Dalasis. He noted that the company cannot continue to pay this amount of money on tax alone.

He said the tax was increased from 10% to 75% excluding VAT and when VAT is added to it, the amount will rise to 90% which the company cannot afford to pay.

“Which business can survive under such circumstances?” was the question of the Marketing Manager and he still persists to ask the same question.

He said the authorities are squeezing the company and forcing it to shut down and that should not be a priority of the government.

Some Hotel Managers who spoke to this reporter said if the Government allows Julbrew to shut down, it will affect the tourism sector.