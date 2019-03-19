0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Christened Omar Sakho, Balla Gaye II is due to touch down in Gambia for the second time in two months, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The Lion of Guediawaye will arrive in Banjul via the port on Thursday on the invitation of his fans based in the country.

The Senegalese wrestler was last month here as part of his victory celebration tour along with singer Pape Diouf.

A two-season Senegalese King of Arena, Balla ‘s Banjul visit is expected to end on Sunday.

Gaye in January spanked Modou Lo in a bout ending four minutes forty-eight seconds having seized his adversary before somersaulting into the sands back first to the ground amid cacophonous celebration.