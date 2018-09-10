0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

The Brikama Area Council (BAC), has awarded the construction of a seven million dalasi market project to GAMWORKS Agency.

Chairman Sheriffo Sanneh of BAC, outlined Council’s resolve in addressing the challenges facing the people of his region, adding that council will do everything possible within their limit, to deliver.

According to Sanneh, Council is poised to address the lack of adherence to the timely payment of rates and taxes; that the timely payments of rates and taxes will go a long way in helping Council to adequately carryout it’s development plans.

“This development came at a time when the community’s population has grown in seize and density and the need to get a standard market, becomes a necessity,” he said.

Bilal Faal, the Councilor for Wellingara-Nema Kunku Ward, said such a market will improve the livelihood of the people of his Ward and enhance the socio economic development of the area.

He appealed to residents to pay their rates and taxes, in a bid to attract more meaningful development for the communities.

Abdoulie Ceesay, National Assembly Member for the area, urged beneficiaries to take ownership of the development, whilst applauding BAC, for such a laudable development initiative in the Constituency.