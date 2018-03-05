2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

The inter-schools yesterday reached its final stages at the Independence Stadium.

Organised by the secondary school Sports Association, overall winners of the events scoop D100,000, a massive jump from the D10,000 doled out last year.

The runners-up in the senior category pocket D75, 000 while D50, 000 and D25,000 will be the prizes for winners and runners-up in the Upper Basic school category respectively.

Beginning last Thursday running through to Friday into the weekend, the occasion featured various schools in different athletics events.

The finals were being held yesterday going into the evening as we went to press.

Bottrop Sebior Secondary School were winner of last year’s edition.