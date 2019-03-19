0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

Mariama Ceesay the principal Registrar of the Banjul High Court, yesterday March 18th 2019, appeared in Court to present some documents.

Appearing before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the Banjul High Court, Mariama Ceesay said she lives in Ebo-Town and works at the Judiciary of the Gambia as the Principal Registrar.

Mariama who appeared as the 33rd Prosecution witness in the trial of former NIA Chiefs, told the Court that the documents she was presenting in Court were relevant to the ongoing criminal suit involving former NIA Chiefs.

The Lawyer for the Prosecution team Antouman Gaye, applied for the witness to produce the documents in order for them to be tendered in Court.

However, Lawyer Mene who appeared for the defense team, objected for the documents to be produced and tendered in Court by the witness. Mene argued the witness’ name is not captured on the list of witnesses submitted by the Prosecution, and therefore should not produce and tender the said documents; that the documents were not served on them (the Defense) prior to the date of the witness’ appearance in Court. He added that the foundation was not laid to establish the significances of the documents that were to be tendered in Court.

Lawyer LS Camara who appeared for the state said the significance of the documents can only be determined by the Court; that the witness is incapable of giving evidence to the prosecution; that this was why she was called to tender the documents.

After a long argument between the Prosecution and Defense teams of Lawyers, Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the Banjul High Court said the issue before the Court is whether the documents should be accepted in Court as evidence or not. She ruled that the documents should be accepted. This was done and they were marked as Exhibit P1 and P2 respectively.

The case was then adjourned to today March 19th 2019 at 1 pm, for continuation of hearing.