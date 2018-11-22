0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

WO1 Sulayman S. Badjie and Lance Corporal Private Lamin Kujabi, both officers of the Gambia Armed Force (GAF), were yesterday November 21st 2018, charged with incitement to mutiny, conspiracy to commit mutiny and endeavor to persuade members of GAF to take part in mutiny, at the General Court-Martial in Yundum.

On Count one, the accused persons are charged with incitement of mutiny contrary to Section 47 (a) of the Gambia Armed Force Act, Cap 19:01 Vol. 3, Revised Laws of the Gambia, 2009. According to the particulars of offence, WO1 Sulayman Badjie and LCPL Lamin Kujabi, on or about the month of July 2017 whilst in Darfur Sudan on official duties, and other places in the Republic of the Gambia, within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, incited certain members of GAF to take part in an intended munity and thereby committed an offence.

On Count two, the two are charged with conspiracy to commit munity contrary to Section 47 (b) of the Gambia Armed forces Act, Cap 19:01, Vol. 4, revised Laws of the Gambia, 2009. According to the particulars of offence on this count, the two accused person on or about the month of July 2017 whilst in Darfur Sudan on official duties and other places in the Republic of the Gambia within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, conspired with other members of GAF through a ‘Whatsapp’ chat group known as ‘true friends’, to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Gambia by forceful means and thereby committed an offence.

On Count three, the two are charged with endeavor to persuade members of the Gambia Armed Forces to take part in mutiny contrary to section 47 (c) of the Gambia Armed Forces Act, Cap 19:01, Vol. 4, revised Laws of the Gambia, 2019. According to the particulars of offence on this last Count, the two accused persons on or about the month of July 2017 whilst in Darfur Sudan on official duties and other places in the Republic of the Gambia within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, belonged to a secret ‘Whatsapp’ chart group, where they endeavoured to persuade members of the Gambia Armed Forces, to participate in an intended mutiny and thereby committed an offence.

When the case was called before the Judge Advocate Justice Zainabou Jawara Alami and panel at the General Court-Martial in Yundum, Procurator MB Abubacarr appeared for the State while Lieutenant Abdoulie K Conteh, Major Mustapha Badjie and Major Rose Conteh, appeared for the defense. The charges were read to the accused person in English and both pleaded not guilty to the Counts.

The accused person applied for one of their defense representative Major Rose Conteh, to be replaced because they are not satisfied with her.

The Judge Advocate upheld the application and ruled for her replacement. She ordered for the accused persons to be provided with Legal representatives by the Legal Aid Department.

The matter was then adjourned to the 3rd of December 2018 at 10 am, for the prosecution to open their case.