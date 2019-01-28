0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Secka

Following the testimony of the twelfth accused soldier Lance Corporal Alieu Sanneh in the matter of the twelve accused soldiers of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), Defense Counsel Sheriff Kumba Jobe told the Court that he was closing his defence.

At this stage, both prosecution and defence Counsels are to address the Court by way of writing. SK Jobe sought the Court-martial to grant him four weeks to file his address and another week to enable him reply on points of Law. The Prosecution sought to be granted three weeks so that they can file their written addresses before the Court-martial.

On Friday January 25th 2019, when the case resumed before the General Court-martial, SK Jobe announced his appearance for the accused soldiers while Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) MB Abubakr, appeared for the State. SK Jobe in his brief of address, recommended the acquittal and discharge of the accused persons while MB Abubakr recommended for their conviction. The General Court-martial in its ruling adopted both Counsel’s briefs and explained that the matter of the twelve accused persons will bet set for judgment on a date to be determined by the Court-martial.

It could be recalled that Capt Yaya B Jammeh, Lieutenant Abdoulie Jarju, Lieutenant Yaya Jammeh, Sulaiman Sanyang, Corporal Lamin Gibba, Lance Corporal Sambujang Bojang, Private Member Camara, Lance Corporal Aba Badjie, Lance Corporal Alieu Sanneh, Lance Corporal Ebrima Jabbi and two others were arraigned before a General Court-martial held in Yundum Military Barracks charged with several counts including treason. All the accused persons denied the accusations.