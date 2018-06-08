9 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

In the ongoing Criminal trial involving Generals Umpa Mendy and Ansumana Tamba, the General Court-Martial failed to proceed with the case on Wednesday and yesterday Thursday, because the panelist lacked quorum.

The clerk told the waiting audience in the Courtroom that sittings cannot proceed, because the required number of panelists were not present.

During Wednesday’s proposed hearing, both defense Lawyers from Legal Aid announced their presence whilst the Prosecutor, Lawyer B Jeng for the state, was also present. The accused persons General Umpa Mendy and Ansumana Tamba, were also present.

The Courtroom was congested to capacity with family members, friends and love ones only to be told that the case cannot proceed.

The Court-Martial sits with a five member panel, together with a Judge Advocate.

The matter is now adjourned to Wednesday June 13th 2018, at 10:00 am.