By: Kebba AF Touray

The candidature of one of the aspiring Independent contestants for the Kanifing Municipal Council Mayoral seat Assan Martin, was on Saturday officially unveiled at a launching ceremony, held at the B O Semega Janneh Hall, in Latri Kunda Sabiji.

Lyndon B Johnson, the Chairperson of the event, disclosed that the convergence was meant to officially unveil the candidature of Assan Martin. While thanking the attendants for gracing the event, Johnson called on them to vote for Mr. Martin to secure the KMC hot seat.

The Guest Speaker for the occasion Aji Bintou Mboge, stated that it is time the electorate become conscious of the significance of their votes as well as be wary of incompetent candidates who do not have the potentials of serving the best interest of the nation. She further said that the country has endured a lot of hardships and as such the citizenry should not allow anyone to blind fold them with promises just to get their votes. “The country has suffered for long and it is time we put this into history, by voting for a competent candidate who can steer the affairs of the Municipality in the right path. Assan Martin is that candidate who can bring this to reality”, she said. She tasked her fellow women to rally behind Mr. Martin and vote for him in the forthcoming Local Government Elections. She seized the opportunity of the platform to congratulate her fellow women on the International Women’s Day celebration.

According to the family, the candidature of Assan Martin has come high on the heels of addressing the numerous challenges facing the Municipality and the nation as a whole; that this has compelled him to divert from his legal domain, to the political sphere. Family members indicate that Assan has been contributing towards effecting change in the country including the 2016 coalition struggle, while he was in America. The family members called on the masses to give their full support to him to become the Mayor.

Similar remarks were expressed by Mr. Abdoul Aziz Titawo Mendy, who implored on the electorate to vote for Assan Martin; that he is the solution to the problems of the KMC.

Mr. Assan Martin said the event is aimed at officially declaring his candidacy for the Municipality’s hot seat; that the notable challenges of waste management and further development of the country in other spheres, have motivated him to divert his attention from Legal work to politics.

“I decide to contest under an independent ticket, because I want to effectively execute my responsibilities if elected, without any form of control or restrictions. If I am given the mandate to manage the affairs of the Municipality, I will make sure that taxpayers money will be judiciously spent in the interest of all taxpayers”, concluded Mr. Martin.