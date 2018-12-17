0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

In a somewhat freezing night at the Independence Stadium, Armed Forces managed to blitz past Gamtel to snatch the Gambia Football Federation Super Cup.

A meeting of Football Federation Cup and domestic League winners, champions Gamtel were sent packing courtesy of a 2-0 impressive lead.

Both sides were indulged in continental football a week ago with Gamtel losing to Algeria’s CS Constantine and the soldiers succumbing to Ivory Coast’s FA Cup winners San Pedro.