By Sulayman Bah

It is end of the road for Gambia’s Football federation Cup winners armed Forces after losing at home to San Pedro.

A lone goal was enough to sour the soldiers’ hopes yesterday evening at the Independence Stadium.

Armed Forces tied the Ivorian Cup holders days ago in Abidjan 1-1 in the first-leg before the visitors sailed into the second round of the preliminaries after emerging surprise 1-0 winners in Bakau on Tuesday.