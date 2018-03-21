8 SHARES Share Tweet

During the National Assembly Elections, some parties claim that they were allies but they put up Candidates in the same Constituencies in many parts of the country. One may now ask whether any party is allied to another in the Council elections. In Wuli you find PDOIS, UDP, GMC and GDC etc., especially NRP, UDP and GMC

Apparently, what should have happened after the transition is now happening. Party politics is in full swing and has killed Coalition politics.

History will have a lot to write after the Council elections.