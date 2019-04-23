0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Billboards, flags and other party symbols are means of popularising candidates and parties. The political parties in the country have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to ensure that their members abide by a code of conduct aimed at promoting peaceful co-existence between political parties. Hence the political parties should agree on where to put their flags and other emblems. Members of political parties should not destroy each other’s symbols or use derogatory remarks against each other. Any party that discovers any unacceptable action from the membership of another party should best resort to the IPC for resolution. The parties should compete on which one has programmes and which could provide greater liberty and prosperity than the other.