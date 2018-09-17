4 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

It is important for the public to question anybody who utilizes inflammatory or derogatory language against political opponents to know the party he/she belongs to. If the person mentions the party it would be the duty of each Gambian to call on the party concerned to approach the member and guide him or her to respect and uphold the provision of the Memorandum of Understanding or be removed from the party. If this approach is taken, all party members will desist from any political conduct that is not in line with the agreed principles of the political parties.