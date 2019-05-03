QUESTION OF THE DAY

Some GSM companies claim to have over one million subscribers out of a total population of 1.9 million. Others could also claim to have hundreds of thousands of subscribers. One would have thought that the market for GSM product is already oversaturated. How can a new company make profit is a question to be analysed by market analysts.

Foroyaa will seek the opinions of the current GSM companies on the development.

One thing is certain. Many companies do strive to merge in order to expand their investment and market potential. That is not common in The Gambia. Many companies just strive to build kingdoms of their own. They do not merge to increase their shareholding capacity and expand their share of both the domestic and external market. Foroyaa will examine this issue more comprehensively after getting the opinions of the stakeholders.