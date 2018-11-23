5 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The month of November witnessed the flaring up of party political activities as if 2019 will be an election year. Red flags are now adorning the streets to join the yellow flags. Soon the other colours may join in.

Political aspirants are seizing the air waves as never before. Some are promoting non-partisan, partisan, gender, youth and even ethno-linguistic agenda. The national agenda which brought about a coalition appears to be taking the back seat.

The Gambia is entering interesting times. The owners of the country, the Gambian people, should be able to listen to all and take a stand on how to defend their birth right with clarity and sincerity as their guide.